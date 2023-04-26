Trail Blazers add G League affiliate for 2023-24

The Portland Trail Blazers announced plans Wednesday to begin operating a G League franchise in 2023-24

The as-yet-unnamed team will play home games at the 4,852-seat Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus.

The Blazers' affiliate will be the 31st member of the G League, leaving the Phoenix Suns as the only NBA team without a current representative in the developmental circuit.

"I'm excited to welcome Jody Allen and the Trail Blazers ownership group to the NBA G League family," said G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim. "The NBA G League continues to grow to meet the developmental demands of NBA teams, and today's announcement is further proof of the value the league provides to the NBA every day. I can't wait to watch the team tip off at the Chiles Center next season.

In the past, Portland has had to outsource its players to G League franchises in California operated by NBA rivals Sacramento (Stockton Kings) and the Los Angeles Clippers (Ontario Clippers).

"It was very important to our organization to enter the G League with an affiliate here in Portland and strategically strengthen our dedication to player development," Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said. "I would especially like to thank Jody Allen, who is aligned with (president of business operations) Dewayne Hankins and myself, to make it a priority to have this team ready for next season as it will serve not only as a developmental tool for players but also for aspiring coaches and staff while we continue to be a mainstay in the community as a whole."

