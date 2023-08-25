Transaction roundup: Bears WR Dante Pettis placed on IR

Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Pettis was vying for the fifth wide receiver job in Chicago and had been under consideration for the primary punt return role. He started seven games and played in all 17 with the team in 2022.

Pettis has played in 50 career games and spent his first four seasons in the NFL mostly with the New York Giants outside of five games with the San Francisco 49ers in that time.

The Bears also waived wide receiver Joe Reed with an injury designation. Reed played in 11 games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

—Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Tarell Basham was waived.

The seventh-year pro signed with the Bengals in April, but he missed most of training camp with a leg injury.

—Sixth-year safety Dane Cruikshank was released by the New York Jets.

Cruikshank was a fifth-round draft pick in 2018 and appeared in 52 career games, including four starts, for the Titans and Bears.

Cruikshank signed with the Jets on July 20.

