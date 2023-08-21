NCAA

Transfer QB Casey Thompson to start for FAU

By
Field Level Media
Florida Atlantic quarterback Casey Thompson (11) participates during practice at the Schmidt Family Complex, Thursday, August 3, 2023 in Boca Raton.
Image: Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Texas and Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson was pegged as the starter for FAU to open the season.

Thompson started 10 games for the Longhorns in 2021 and 10 for the Cornhuskers in 2022. He'll be QB1 again in his sixth and final season of eligibility.

The Owls begin the 2023 season under former Texas head coach Tom Herman, who nabbed Thompson from the transfer portal on May 10, well after the completion of spring football practices.

A graduate transfer, Thompson considered Notre Dame and a return to Nebraska before committing to Herman, for whom Thompson played at Texas. He competed with Daniel Richardson for the right to start Sept. 2 when Monmouth visits FAU.

Thompson had a Big 12-best 24 TD passes for the Longhorns in 2021.

Herman said Monday that Thompson's familiarity with the offense, though differently schematically than it was three years ago, eased his learning curve.

—Field Level Media