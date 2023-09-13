Travel ban? Colts to 'talk about' Jonathan Taylor joining team to Houston

Holdout running back Jonathan Taylor could travel with the Indianapolis Colts to Houston this week.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said the team would discuss whether Taylor is ready to join the team when it hits the road. Taylor is on the physically unable to perform list recovering from an ankle injury that kept him off the field before a meeting with owner Jim Irsay deepened the divide between the Pro Bowl running back and the Colts.

The Colts (0-1) lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 and Steichen wouldn't say whether Taylor attended the home game.

As for whether he's in the traveling party or not, Steichen said, "We'll talk about that."

NFL Network reported Wednesday that trade talks with the Colts and teams interested in Taylor could pick up this week as injuries and personnel concerns make needs more evident around the league.

Steichen said Wednesday that the Colts haven't heard from the NFL or NFLPA regarding the legitimacy of Taylor's ankle injury.

"No, all of those things that happen with that stuff, I'll keep that internal," Steichen said.

—Field Level Media