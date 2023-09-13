NFL

Travel ban? Colts to 'talk about' Jonathan Taylor joining team to Houston

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 10, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Shane Steichen watches the action on the field Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Sep 10, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Shane Steichen watches the action on the field Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Image: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Holdout running back Jonathan Taylor could travel with the Indianapolis Colts to Houston this week.

Watch
Will LeBron's Team USA win gold in the Paris 2024 Olympics? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Are the Cowboys that good or are the Giants that bad? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Big Money & No Results | Rough Week 1 for these NFL QBs
Monday 1:56PM

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said the team would discuss whether Taylor is ready to join the team when it hits the road. Taylor is on the physically unable to perform list recovering from an ankle injury that kept him off the field before a meeting with owner Jim Irsay deepened the divide between the Pro Bowl running back and the Colts.

Advertisement

The Colts (0-1) lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 and Steichen wouldn't say whether Taylor attended the home game.

As for whether he's in the traveling party or not, Steichen said, "We'll talk about that."

Advertisement
Advertisement

NFL Network reported Wednesday that trade talks with the Colts and teams interested in Taylor could pick up this week as injuries and personnel concerns make needs more evident around the league.

Steichen said Wednesday that the Colts haven't heard from the NFL or NFLPA regarding the legitimacy of Taylor's ankle injury.

"No, all of those things that happen with that stuff, I'll keep that internal," Steichen said.

—Field Level Media