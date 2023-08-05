Trea Turner breaks out as Phillies rally past Royals

Trea Turner, the Phillies' struggling $300 million shortstop, hit a go-ahead homer, doubled and drove in four runs, leading Philadelphia to a 9-6 comeback win against the visiting Kansas City Royals on Saturday

The teams leveled a three-game series as the Phillies kept pace in the National League wild-card race, while the Royals had their season-high, seven-game winning streak come to an end

The big blow came in the sixth when Turner, hitting in the No. 8 spot, hit his 11th homer of the year -- a three-run shot into the left field stands off Royals reliever Angel Zerpa -- and the Phillies claimed an 8-6 lead after once trailing by three

Turner struck again in the eighth for an insurance run when he lashed a double to the gap in left center to drive in J.T. Realmuto

The Phillies struck in the first against Royals starter Alec Marsh when Alec Bohm connected for a two-run homer into the left field seats for a 2-0 lead

The Royals' Freddy Fermin led off the second with his seventh homer of the year, a solo shot off Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez. But Bryson Stott's RBI single in the third restored Philadelphia's two-run advantage

With two outs in the fourth, Fermin hit his second homer of the game, cutting the Phillies' lead to 3-2 before the Royals took a 6-3 lead in the fifth under frightening circumstances for Philadelphia

Samad Taylor led off with a triple that saw Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh crash face-first into the wall. Marsh had to be helped off the field limping

Taylor scored on a bunt single by Dairon Blanco, Maikel Garcia followed with an RBI single and Bobby Witt Jr. brought in another run with a groundout. Garcia then stole third and scored when catcher Realmuto's throw sailed into the outfield

Bryce Harper ripped a two-run homer to cut the Phillies' deficit to 6-5 in the fifth

Neither starting pitcher figured in the decision. Matt Strahm (7-3) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief, while Zerpa (0-1) took the loss. Craig Kimbrel earned his 19th save with a scoreless ninth

Royals manager Matt Quatraro and Blanco were ejected by plate umpire Ben May after Blanco was called out on strikes for the second out of the ninth

