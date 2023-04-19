Trea Turner helps Phillies clip ChiSox, 5-2

Trea Turner went 3-for-5 and Taijuan Walker was strong through 6 1/3 innings to lift the visiting Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon in the rubber match of a three-game series

Turner had two RBIs and two runs while finishing a triple shy of the cycle for the Phillies, who have won four of their last six games. Brandon Marsh also homered among his two hits

Walker (2-1) surrendered two runs on five hits while walking two and fanning three to record his second straight quality start.

Walker was lifted with runners at first and second with one out in the seventh. Reliever Gregory Soto got pinch hitter Romy Gonzalez to fly out before striking out Lenyn Sosa to close the seventh and keep Walker in line for the win.

Craig Kimbrel followed by logging a scoreless eighth before Jose Alvarado worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Andrew Vaughn hit his first home run of the season and finished with two hits for Chicago, which lost for the sixth time in its last eight games. Luis Robert Jr. provided the White Sox's only other extra-base hit, a double in the first

After Turner gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead two batters into the game with a solo shot, Vaughn responded with a two-run homer in the home half of the first. Marsh then went deep to lead off the second, knotting things at 2-2

Turner put Philadelphia back on top when he singled, stole second and scored on Nick Castellanos' two-out bloop single to left in the third. White Sox starter Mike Clevinger was forced to throw 44 pitches in the inning, which ended up being his last frame

Clevinger (2-1) allowed three runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out one.

Tanner Banks took over in the fourth and served up back-to-back RBI doubles to Bryson Stott and Turner that gave the Phillies a 5-2 advantage

Keynan Middleton and Gregory Santos cooled down Philadelphia's offense by combining for three innings of hitless relief while striking out five, but the Chicago bats never came around, going 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

--Field Level Media