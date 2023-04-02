Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Trent Grisham, Xander Bogaerts lift Padres past Rockies

By
Field Level Media
Apr 2, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham (right) celebrates his home run with third baseman Manny Machado (13) against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Petco Park.
Image: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Grisham and Xander Bogaerts homered in the third inning and Seth Lugo took a shutout into the seventh inning of his team debut as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Colorado Rockies 3-1 Sunday afternoon to earn a split of their season-opening series

Grisham homered to center off Rockies starter Austin Gomber with one out in the third for the game's first run. The Padres center fielder drove an 0-1 pitch 419 feet for his 12th career homer against the Rockies

Jose Azocar followed with an infield single up the third-base line to bring up Bogaerts, who hit his second homer in as many games -- pulling a breaking ball 413 feet, the ball landing in the second balcony of the Western Metal Building down the left field line at Petco Park.

Lugo, who joined the Padres as a free agent last December, allowed one run on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings. He threw only 93 pitches

Colorado's only run was a one-out home run in the seventh by Ryan McMahon.

Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon hit back-to-back singles in the first to put Rockies at the corners with one out. But Lugo retired C.J. Cron on a comebacker and McMahon on a fly to center. After Blackmon's single, Lugo retired 14 straight Rockies before Brian Serven led off the sixth with a single

Lugo was making his first regular-season start since 2020 after exclusively coming out of the New York Mets' bullpen in the past two seasons.

After Lugo departed, Luis Garcia struck out two in a scoreless eighth and Josh Hader picked up his first save of the season with a perfect ninth.

Free agent addition Bogaerts went 6-for-14 in his first four games with the Padres with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs

The four-game series drew 174,915, a record for a four-game series at Petco Park. The game was played in two hours and three minutes.

--Field Level Media