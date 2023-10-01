NFL

Trevor Lawrence efficient as Jaguars down Falcons in London

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Houston Texans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Houston Texans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Image: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jacksonville Jaguars rolled to a 23-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in London behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a 61-yard pick-six by defensive back Darious Williams.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Lawrence completed 23 of 30 passes for 207 yards and a score. He also added 42 yards on the ground.

Advertisement

For his part, Williams added five tackles in addition to that interception return for a score, which put the Jaguars up 17-0 with less than five minutes to play in the first half.

Wideout Christian Kirk led Jacksonville (2-2) in receptions (eight) and yards (84). Tight end Evan Engram added seven receptions for 59 yards, while receiver Calvin Ridley tallied two receptions for 38 yards and a touchback. Tailback Travis Etienne chipped in 55 yards on 20 carries.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jaguars' kicker Brandon McManus made three field goals, which included a 56-yarder.

Falcons' running back Bijan Robinson had 14 carries for 105 yards and added five receptions for 32 yards. After throwing two first-half interceptions, Atlanta QB Desmond Ridder settled down and finished with 191 passing yards and a touchdown.

Tight end Jonnu Smith had six receptions for 95 yards, while wideout Drake London added three receptions for 28 yards and a score for Atlanta (2-2).

Jacksonville took a 7-0 lead with 5:44 to play in the first quarter when Lawrence connected with Ridley on a 30-yard touchdown pass. The scoring reception capped an eight-play, 72-yard scoring march that took 3:49 off the clock. A key fourth-and-1 conversion from Lawrence to Kirk at the Atlanta 38-yard line kept the drive alive.

Advertisement

The Jaguars increased their lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter when McManus nailed a 56-yard field goal. A 30-yard reception by Kirk moved Jacksonville inside Falcons territory to set up the score.

After Atlanta drove to the Jacksonville 45-yard line late in the second quarter, Williams picked off Ridder and scooted 61 yards for a pick-six to put the Jaguars up 17-0.

Advertisement

On the Falcons' ensuing possession, Ridder was intercepted by safety Andre Cisco, but the Jaguars failed to score on a fourth-and-1 at the Atlanta 7-yard line as Lawrence was sacked.

On its opening possession of the second half, Atlanta cut Jacksonville's lead to 17-7 when Ridder hooked up with London for a 15-yard touchdown pass on third-and-9. The scoring reception capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive that took just 3:22 off the clock.

Advertisement

A McManus 43-yard field goal put the Jaguars up 20-7 early in the fourth quarter. He added a 38-yard field goal with just under two minutes to play to cap the scoring.

—Field Level Media