Trevor Moore powers Kings past Jets for their first win of season

Trevor Moore had two goals and an assist as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 5-1 for their first win of the season.

Phillip Danault had a goal and two assists, while Arthur Kaliyev chipped in a goal and an assist for Los Angeles. Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored. Kings goalie Cam Talbot stopped 26 shots.

The game didn't start well for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi left the game 5:55 into the first period with an apparent lower-body injury after getting his leg twisted going hard into the corner due to a tripping penalty by Blake Lizotte. Vilardi did not return.

In his return to Winnipeg, Dubois was booed every time he touched the puck from the home crowd after he requested a trade out of Winnipeg last season. He would get back at Jets fans with the game's opening goal in the second period.

As the Kings were ending a power-play opportunity, Dubois cleaned up a rebound in front of the net to score his first goal as a King, giving Los Angeles its first lead of the season at the 11:01 mark of the middle stanza.

The Kings added to their lead with their second goal with 3:41 remaining in the second. A defensive breakdown allowed Moore to get a shot off in tight that trickled past goalie Connor Hellebuyck, putting Los Angeles ahead 2-0.

In the final period, Los Angeles continued to build its advantage. The Jets gave up the slot once again, where Moore found Kaliyev, who increased the lead to 3-0 at the 2:51 mark in the third.

The Kings scored twice more. Moore scored his second of the game at 14:31 in the third and a little more than two minutes later, Danault added another.

Mark Scheifele ended the shutout with 1:16 remaining.

Connor Hellebuyck finished with 24 saves for Winnipeg.

—Field Level Media