Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Trey Murphy III scores 41, Pelicans cruise past Blazers

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 12, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Mar 12, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Image: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Murphy III scored a career-high 41 points and led a barrage of 3-pointers as the host New Orleans Pelicans routed the Portland Trail Blazers 127-110 on Sunday night.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
2023 NBA Oscars | "And the award goes to..."
Friday 1:57PM
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is obsessed with toilets
Friday 8:31AM

Murphy, in his second season, made 13 of 20 field-goal attempts, including a career-high nine 3-pointers on 14 attempts, as the Pelicans shot 19 of 40 from beyond the arc. Former Blazer CJ McCollum added 22 points, making 4 of 8 3-pointers, and 11 assists.

Josh Richardson scored 19 points, making 4 of 8 3-pointers, Herbert Jones Jr. added 16 and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds. New Orleans had 34 assists on 43 field goals.

Advertisement

Anfernee Simons scored 17, Shaedon Sharpe and Kevin Knox II added 14 each, Cam Reddish had 11 and Matisse Thybulle, Nassir Little and Trendon Watford had 10 each to lead Portland, which finished a 2-4 road trip.

Blazers leading scorer Damian Lillard (32.1 ppg) was a late scratch because of right calf soreness, and Pelicans second-leading scorer Brandon Ingram (22.9) missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained ankle.

G/O Media may get a commission
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch
$20 off
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch

All week long
On account of the upcoming Friday, March 10 in the year of our King Koopa, 2023, a whole bunch of Mario games are going on sale

Advertisement

The Pelicans took a 2-1 lead in the season series as the home team won for the first time. The series concludes March 27 in Portland.

Jones' 3-pointer started the third-quarter scoring and added another basket during a 13-5 run that gave New Orleans an 87-59 lead. The Pelicans led by as many as 39 in the fourth quarter before emptying the bench.

Advertisement

Both teams shot 60 percent from the floor in the first quarter, but the Pelicans' 3-point shooting made a big difference. New Orleans made 7 of 10 from beyond the arc and Portland made 1 of 5.

Murphy finished with 15 points, making 3 of 4 3-pointers, McCollum added 11 points, making 2 of 3 3-pointers, and the Pelicans took a 42-25 lead at the end of the period.

Advertisement

Thybulle sank a 3-pointer to start the second-quarter scoring and he made another 3-pointer to pull the Blazers within 53-46.

Murphy made two 3-pointers and McCollum and Richardson made one each as New Orleans rebuilt the lead to 74-54 at halftime.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA