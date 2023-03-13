Trey Murphy III scores 41, Pelicans cruise past Blazers

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Trey Murphy III scored a career-high 41 points and led a barrage of 3-pointers as the host New Orleans Pelicans routed the Portland Trail Blazers 127-110 on Sunday night.

Murphy, in his second season, made 13 of 20 field-goal attempts, including a career-high nine 3-pointers on 14 attempts, as the Pelicans shot 19 of 40 from beyond the arc. Former Blazer CJ McCollum added 22 points, making 4 of 8 3-pointers, and 11 assists.

Josh Richardson scored 19 points, making 4 of 8 3-pointers, Herbert Jones Jr. added 16 and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds. New Orleans had 34 assists on 43 field goals.

Anfernee Simons scored 17, Shaedon Sharpe and Kevin Knox II added 14 each, Cam Reddish had 11 and Matisse Thybulle, Nassir Little and Trendon Watford had 10 each to lead Portland, which finished a 2-4 road trip.

Blazers leading scorer Damian Lillard (32.1 ppg) was a late scratch because of right calf soreness, and Pelicans second-leading scorer Brandon Ingram (22.9) missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained ankle.

The Pelicans took a 2-1 lead in the season series as the home team won for the first time. The series concludes March 27 in Portland.

Jones' 3-pointer started the third-quarter scoring and added another basket during a 13-5 run that gave New Orleans an 87-59 lead. The Pelicans led by as many as 39 in the fourth quarter before emptying the bench.

Both teams shot 60 percent from the floor in the first quarter, but the Pelicans' 3-point shooting made a big difference. New Orleans made 7 of 10 from beyond the arc and Portland made 1 of 5.

Murphy finished with 15 points, making 3 of 4 3-pointers, McCollum added 11 points, making 2 of 3 3-pointers, and the Pelicans took a 42-25 lead at the end of the period.

Thybulle sank a 3-pointer to start the second-quarter scoring and he made another 3-pointer to pull the Blazers within 53-46.

Murphy made two 3-pointers and McCollum and Richardson made one each as New Orleans rebuilt the lead to 74-54 at halftime.

--Field Level Media