Triston Casas, Red Sox snap 13-game losing streak in Tampa

Triston Casas' go-ahead, three-run homer lifted the Boston Red Sox to their first road victory in 14 games against Tampa Bay, as they beat the Rays 7-3 on Monday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Casas, who went 2-for-4 with two runs and notched a career-high four RBIs, added an insurance single in a three-run eighth for the Red Sox (72-66), whose most recent win on Florida's Gulf Coast was 4-3 on April 22, 2022.

Advertisement

Masataka Yoshida was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, Adam Duvall had an RBI single and Rafael Devers walked twice and scored twice with a stolen base.

Boston starter Brayan Bello (11-8) started slowly but rebounded to toss six innings and yield three runs on five hits. He whiffed seven and walked two.

Advertisement Advertisement

For the Rays (83-55), Josh Lowe was 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base, and Brandon Lowe drove in two runs.

Starter Aaron Civale carved through Boston's lineup for a career-high 12 strikeouts, but he gave up three runs on two hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 98-pitch no-decision.

Advertisement

In the first inning, a single by Josh Lowe and walk to Randy Arozarena led to a perfectly executed double steal before Brandon Lowe singled them in. Harold Ramirez doubled into the left-field corner — their third ground-ball hit — for a three-run advantage.

From his first pitch in his sixth Rays start, Civale was sharp. The right-hander struck out six of the first 10 batters he faced over a perfect 3 1/3 innings before walking Devers and Justin Turner.

Advertisement

Duvall cashed in later in the frame by ripping a two-out RBI single to left to make it 3-1, but Civale got a swinging strikeout of Yoshida to get out of trouble.

Bello settled in after the bad first frame by retiring 11 straight batters — seven on grounders — and kept the visitors within reach.

Advertisement

As the first batter facing reliever Chris Devenski (3-4) in the sixth, Casas blasted a 1-0 changeup 419 feet to center field — a three-run shot for a 4-3 Boston lead.

Bello protected it in the sixth by stranding Josh Lowe, who led off with a double, at third. The right-hander fanned Arozarena looking and Ramirez swinging to keep the one-run margin.

Advertisement

In the eighth, Yoshida went deep to almost the same spot for his 15th homer as Casas did for his 23rd long ball to push the lead to 7-3.

—Field Level Media