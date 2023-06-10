Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco returned to the 10-day injured list Saturday due to his troublesome left hamstring

Polanco, 29, was reinstated from the IL on June 1 after missing 12 games with the same injury.

He is batting .250 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 30 games in his 10th season with the Twins. The 2019 All-Star is a lifetime .270 hitter with 103 homers and 415 RBIs in 782 games

Minnesota recalled infielder Edouard Julien from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move. He made his MLB debut on April 12 and is batting .226 with four homers and eight RBIs in 19 games with the Twins

--Field Level Media