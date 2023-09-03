MLB

Twins activate Willi Castro, put Michael A. Taylor on IL

Jul 30, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Willi Castro (50) hits a single against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Image: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins activated utility player Willi Castro (left oblique strain) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

In a corresponding move, Minnesota placed outfielder Michael A. Taylor on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain.

Castro, 26, who missed the past 18 games, went 2-for-11 with one RBI in three rehab games at Triple-A St. Paul. In 101 games for the Twins this season, he has hit .241 with five homers, 26 RBIs, 29 steals and 42 runs.

In five seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2019-22) and Twins, Castro is a .244 hitter with 29 homers, 127 RBIs and 176 runs.

Taylor, 32, has hit .229 with 20 home runs, 47 RBIs, 13 steals and 45 runs in 120 games for the Twins this season.

In 10 seasons with the Washington Nationals (2014-20), Kansas City Royals (2021-22) and Twins, Taylor is a .240 hitter with 127 doubles, 94 homers and 328 RBIs.

