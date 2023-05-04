Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Twins break through in 12th inning to down White Sox

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) hits a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
May 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) hits a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Image: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Gordon had an RBI double and Jorge Polanco added a two-run single to highlight a five-run 12th inning and lead the Minnesota Twins to a 7-3 victory over the host Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon

Watch
Jordan Poole ruins Golden State Warriors comeback and… we’re being too hard on him | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which NFL rookie wide receiver should you draft? | Fantasy Football
Yesterday
This Beef actor is out for blood | Young Mazino's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Yesterday

Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa each homered for Minnesota, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Emilio Pagan (2-0) struck out two during a hitless inning of relief to pick up the win.

Advertisement

Eloy Jimenez went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs and Luis Robert Jr. and Hanser Alberto each doubled for Chicago, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Alex Colome (0-1) suffered the loss for the White Sox, who finished 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position

The game was tied 2-2 entering the 12th inning when Minnesota took its first lead of the contest. Jose Miranda led off with a high-hop grounder that bounced past the glove of shortstop Tim Anderson for an error, allowing designated runner Trevor Larnach to score from second.

Sepetrel Professional Swimming Pool Leaf Skimmer Net
39% off
Sepetrel Professional Swimming Pool Leaf Skimmer Net

Super-strong
This pool skimmer is a strong replacement for your older one—double lined, a "scoop," and very deep.

Advertisement

One out later, Gordon made it 4-2 with a line-drive double into the gap in left-center that drove in Joey Gallo, who had walked. Reliever Sammy Peralta, who was making his major league debut, then walked Max Kepler to load the bases and Correa to force in Ryan Jeffers, who had reached on a fielder's choice. After Buxton struck out, Polanco singled to drive in Kepler and Correa to make it 7-2.

Jimenez had an RBI single in the bottom of the 12th to end the scoring.

Chicago took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when catcher Seby Zavala led off with a walk and scored on Jimenez's fourth home run of the year, a 409-foot drive to left-center off starter Pablo Lopez.

Advertisement

The Twins cut it to 2-1 in the sixth on Correa's fourth homer of the season, a 377-foot line drive into the bleachers in left. It snapped a streak of 13 batters in a row retired by starter Lucas Giolito

Buxton tied it with a two-out homer in the eighth off reliever Reynaldo Lopez, a 376-foot drive to left. It was his eighth home run of the season.

Advertisement

The White Sox had a good chance to regain the lead in the eighth when Andrew Vaughn led off with a walk and pinch-runner Billy Hamilton stole second and later went to third on a wild pitch with nobody out. But the Twins brought the infield in and reliever Jhoan Duran got out of the jam with three groundouts

Giolito pitched seven innings of one-run ball with two hits, three walks and seven strikeouts. Pablo Lopez allowed two runs on six hits and one walk in seven innings, fanning eight.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media