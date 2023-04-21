Twins IF Jorge Polanco returns from IL, ready for season debut

The Minnesota Twins reinstated infielder Jorge Polanco from the 10-day injured list on Friday

Should Polanco play Friday against the visiting Washington Nationals, it would mark his season debut. Polanco missed the Twins' first 19 games after opening the season on the IL due to left knee inflammation

The Twins also recalled right-handed pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson from Triple-A St. Paul and optioned infielder Edouard Julien and right-hander Jorge Alcala to Triple-A

Polanco, 29, batted .231 during his rehab assignments at Low-A Fort Myers and Triple-A. In 752 career games with the Twins since his 2014 debut, Polanco is a .270 hitter with 98 home runs, 399 RBIs and 47 stolen bases. He was an All-Star in 2019

Woods Richardson, 22, made his major league debut last October and scattered three hits, two walks and three runs (two earned) over five innings in a loss to Detroit.

Julien, who turns 24 next week, made his big-league debut during Polanco's absence, playing eight games and getting seven starts at second base for Minnesota. He batted .222 with a pair of homers and four RBIs in that time.

Alcala, 27, had a 4.50 ERA in six relief appearances without a decision this season. He has a career 3.50 ERA and a 5-7 record with one save in five seasons (85 games), all with the Twins

--Field Level Media