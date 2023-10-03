MLB

Twins include Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa on wild-card roster

By
Field Level Media
Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23) throws to first base for an out in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
The Minnesota Twins put infielders Royce Lewis and Carlos Correa on their roster for the American League wild-card round, set to begin Tuesday at home against Toronto.

Correa didn't play the final two weeks of the season due to plantar fasciitis, and Lewis has been battling a hamstring issue. Still, Lewis was the AL Rookie of the Month in September, hitting .313 with six home runs and 23 RBIs.

Left off the wild-card roster were former All-Star Byron Buxton, utility man Jordan Luplow and right-hander Bailey Ober, who made 26 starts for Minnesota. The Twins chose to go with left-handed reliever Kody Funderburk instead.

A Gold Glove outfielder, Buxton hit only .207 in an injury-impacted season.

Andrew Stevenson reportedly was kept on the roster instead of Luplow for his abilities as a pinch-runner.

The Twins will the best-of-three series with 12 pitchers and 14 position players.

Any team that advances out of the wild-card round has the option to make changes for the division series.

The Blue Jays also enter the series with 12 pitchers, but the list doesn't include left-handed starter Hyun-Jin Ryu or right-handed spot starter Wes Parsons. Neither figured to get a starting nod in the short series.

Replacing them on the roster are Davis Schneider and Santiago Espinal. Schneider can provide power as a pinch-hitter off the bench, and the versatile Espinal can play multiple positions.

—Field Level Media