Twins' Kenta Maeda beats Tigers for first win since '21

Kenta Maeda pitched five scoreless innings for his first victory in two seasons, Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and the visiting Minnesota Twins topped the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Friday

Maeda (1-4), who was activated off the injured list prior to the contest, gave up three hits and two walks while striking out eight batters. He missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, returned to make four starts in April but then was sidelined for the past two months due to a triceps injury.

Jhoan Duran handled the ninth inning for his 10th save as Minnesota's pitchers recorded 16 strikeouts. Royce Lewis added a solo homer.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected during the top of the second inning because he felt Detroit starter Joey Wentz (1-8) committed a balk. Outfielder Michael A. Taylor was ejected in the sixth for arguing balls and strikes

Andy Ibanez had two hits and scored Detroit's lone run.

Minnesota used the long ball to take a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

Lewis led off the inning with his fourth homer this season, a blast to left field. After Willi Castro drew a one-out walk, Kepler lined his 10th homer over the right field wall.

Detroit had a runner on second in the third inning after Zach McKinstry hit a two-out single and advanced on an error. Maeda then struck out Spencer Torkelson.

The Twins had two baserunners with one out in the fifth. Wentz then struck out Byron Buxton and retired Lewis on a flyout

Detroit had two baserunners in the bottom of the inning when Miguel Cabrera hit a one-out single and Jake Rogers drew a two-out walk. Maeda then struck out McKinstry to end the threat.

The Twins made it 4-0 in the sixth. Kyle Farmer led off with a double and Castro drew a walk. An error by Tigers center fielder Matt Vierling loaded the bases. Wentz came out in favor of Brendan White, who threw a wild pitch that allowed Farmer to score

Detroit scored in the bottom of the inning after loading the bases. Vierling knocked in Ibanez, who had doubled, with a single. Twins reliever Brock Stewart then limited the damage by inducing Cabrera to bounce into a double play

--Field Level Media