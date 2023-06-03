The Minnesota Twins placed first baseman/outfielder Joey Gallo on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain

The team recalled outfielder Kyle Garlick from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.

Gallo, 29, is batting .188 with 11 homers and 23 RBIs in 46 games. The two-time All-Star is in his first season with the Twins

Garlick, 31, appeared in three games for Minnesota in April and five games in May, batting .235 with two homers and four RBIs.

