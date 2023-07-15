Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Twins place 3B Jose Miranda (shoulder) on 10-day IL

By
Field Level Media
May 6, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda (64) attempts to field the ball on a base hit against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning at Progressive Field.
Image: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins placed third baseman Jose Miranda on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder impingement

The move is retroactive to Wednesday for Miranda, who is batting .211 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 40 games with the Twins this season

Miranda, 25, is a career .254 hitter with 18 homers and 79 RBIs in 165 games since making his debut with Minnesota in May 2022.

The Twins recalled outfielder Matt Wallner from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding transaction

Wallner, 25, is batting .368 with one homer and four RBIs in 11 games with Minnesota this season. He is also hitting .291 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs in 67 games with St. Paul.

--Field Level Media