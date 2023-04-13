Twins place INF Kyle Farmer on IL after HBP to face

The Minnesota Twins placed infielder Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list Thursday, one day after he was hit in the face with a pitch and underwent oral surgery to reset his bottom teeth

In a corresponding move, the Twins selected the contract of outfielder Kyle Garlick from Triple-A Saint Paul. The club also transferred outfielder Gilberto Celestino (thumb surgery) to the 60-day injured list to make room for Garlick on the 40-man roster

Advertisement

Farmer was hit with a 91-mph fastball from Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito just below the helmet flap in the bottom of the fourth inning during Wednesday's game. He walked off under his own power with a towel covering the side of his head.

The Twins tweeted later Wednesday that Farmer "had successful surgery on his lower lip & bottom 4 teeth. ... (the surgeon) was able to suture the lacerations to his lower lip & reset his bottom teeth with minimal hardware necessary to maintain the integrity of the teeth.

Advertisement

Farmer, 32, is batting .226 with one home run and five RBIs in 11 games this season, his first with the Twins after he spent the past four seasons in Cincinnati

Garlick, 31, is batting .235 with two home runs, seven RBIs and a .738 OPS in eight games for Saint Paul this season. He's a .229 hitter in 144 major league games (78 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Twins

Advertisement

--Field Level Media