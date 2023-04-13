Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Twins place INF Kyle Farmer on IL after HBP to face

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 12, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Kyle Farmer (12) drops to the ground after getting hit by a pitch in the face by the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning at Target Field.
Apr 12, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Kyle Farmer (12) drops to the ground after getting hit by a pitch in the face by the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning at Target Field.
Image: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins placed infielder Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list Thursday, one day after he was hit in the face with a pitch and underwent oral surgery to reset his bottom teeth

Watch
True All Stars of Terrible | Worst of the Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Rob Riggle, Amin Joseph, Joshua Malina and more share NBA Finals predictions
Tuesday 4:44PM
What made Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt fall in love with soccer?
Tuesday 12:56PM

In a corresponding move, the Twins selected the contract of outfielder Kyle Garlick from Triple-A Saint Paul. The club also transferred outfielder Gilberto Celestino (thumb surgery) to the 60-day injured list to make room for Garlick on the 40-man roster

Advertisement

Farmer was hit with a 91-mph fastball from Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito just below the helmet flap in the bottom of the fourth inning during Wednesday's game. He walked off under his own power with a towel covering the side of his head.

The Twins tweeted later Wednesday that Farmer "had successful surgery on his lower lip & bottom 4 teeth. ... (the surgeon) was able to suture the lacerations to his lower lip & reset his bottom teeth with minimal hardware necessary to maintain the integrity of the teeth.

Top Image
Tout Image
20% off
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Hit the gym this new year with new earbuds
Featuring 2x stronger active noise cancellation, longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Farmer, 32, is batting .226 with one home run and five RBIs in 11 games this season, his first with the Twins after he spent the past four seasons in Cincinnati

Garlick, 31, is batting .235 with two home runs, seven RBIs and a .738 OPS in eight games for Saint Paul this season. He's a .229 hitter in 144 major league games (78 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Twins

Advertisement

--Field Level Media