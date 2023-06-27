Twins place RHP Brock Stewart (shoulder) on 15-day IL

Minnesota Twins right-handed reliever Brock Stewart, in the midst of a career season, was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to right elbow soreness

The move was retroactive to Monday. In a corresponding transaction, the Twins recalled right-hander Oliver Ortega from Triple-A Saint Paul

Advertisement

Stewart, a sixth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014, had only appeared in 46 career major league games before 2023. This season, the 31-year-old has appeared in 25 games and pitched to a 0.70 ERA -- just two earned runs across 25 2/3 innings, with a 2-0 record and one save.

Stewart signed with the Twins as a free agent in July 2022 and made his first big-league appearance since 2019 on April 27, striking out three batters over two scoreless innings of middle relief. He last played Sunday, when he pitched a perfect eighth inning in a win over Detroit

Advertisement Advertisement

Ortega, 26, is in his first season with the Twins after his first two MLB seasons were spent with the Los Angeles Angels. In his lone appearance June 20, he allowed two runs in one inning of a loss to the Boston Red Sox. He has a 2-3 record and 4.26 ERA over 36 career games

--Field Level Media