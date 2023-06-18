The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Jorge Lopez on the restricted list Sunday

Lopez won't collect salary or majorlLeague service time while he is on the restricted list. It's not yet known why Lopez was placed on the list.

Lopez, 30, is 2-2 with three saves and a 5.00 ERA in 29 appearances this season.

In eight seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers (2015, 2017-18), Kansas City Royals (2018-20), Baltimore Orioles (2020-22) and Twins, Lopez is 18-40 with a 5.42 ERA and 27 saves in 198 games (58 starts)

Right-hander Jordan Balazovic was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to replace Lopez on the 26-man roster. Balazovic, 24, is 1-1 with a 4.79 ERA in 14 games (three starts) with the Saints this season.

Ranked as the No. 20 prospect in the Twins' system by MLB Pipeline, Balazovic -- who has yet to pitch in the majors -- was in uniform for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. In parts of seven seasons in the Twins' system, the 2016 fifth-round pick is 24-24 with a 4.24 ERA in 106 games (82 starts)

--Field Level Media