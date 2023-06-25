Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Twins place RHP Jose De Leon on 15-day IL

Field Level Media
Jun 17, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose De Leon (87) delivers against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Target Field.
Image: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins placed Jose De Leon on the 15-day injured list Sunday and recalled fellow right-hander Josh Winder from Triple-A St. Paul

De Leon sustained a right flexor muscle strain while warming up in the top of the eighth inning of Minnesota's 3-2 loss to the host Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The 30-year-old is 0-1 with a 4.67 ERA in 12 games (one start) this season with the Twins

Winder, 26, who was optioned to the Saints on June 17, is 1-0 with a 5.79 ERA in three relief appearances with Minnesota this season. He is 5-2 with two saves and a 5.14 ERA in 16 relief appearances in the minors in 2023.

--Field Level Media