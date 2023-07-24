Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Twins put DH Byron Buxton on paternity list

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 21, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning at Target Field.
Jul 21, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning at Target Field.
Image: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins placed designated hitter Byron Buxton on the paternity list prior to Monday's home contest against the Seattle Mariners

Watch
Saudis willing to pay $1 billion for Kylian Mbappe?
I want to be Kevin 'The Unicorn' Durant | Isaiah Hill's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Friday 11:47AM
Surf Girls Hawai'i on competing against each other
Friday 10:22AM

Buxton is expected to miss the entire three-game series, according to published reports.

Advertisement

Buxton is batting just .195 with 17 homers and 40 RBIs in 81 games for the Twins this season. He owns a lackluster .284 on-base percentage and has struck out 106 times

Buxton, 29, was an All-Star in 2022 when he smacked a career-high 28 homers.

Minnesota recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move. Larnach, 26, is batting .211 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 47 games for the Twins this season

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media