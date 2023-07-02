Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
MLB

Twins put INF Royce Lewis on injured list, recall Jose Miranda

By
Field Level Media
Jun 21, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis (23) reacts after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Target Field.
Image: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins placed infielder Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain on Sunday

Lewis, 24, has played in just 26 games for the Twins this season after being reinstated from the injured list following ACL surgery in June 2022

He is hitting .326 (31-for-95) with four home runs, 15 RBIs, 11 runs, a .354 on-base percentage and an .827 OPS.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, Lewis appeared in 12 games in 2022 before the injury.

In a corresponding move, the Twins recalled infielder Jose Miranda from Triple-A St. Paul

Miranda, 25, started the season with the Twins and hit .220 (29-for-132) with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 35 games before being optioned to St. Paul on May 10. With the Saints, he hit .255 (41-for-161) with three home runs, 23 RBIs and 24 runs in 39 games

--Field Level Media