The Minnesota Twins recalled right-handed pitcher Cole Sands from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday

Sands, 25, started the season on the Twins' Opening Day roster, posting a 2.25 ERA, giving up one earned run in four innings with three strikeouts over two outings before being optioned to St. Paul on April 14

In seven relief appearances with the Saints, Sands has an 0-1 record with a 2.63 ERA in 13 2/3 innings. He has allowed four earned runs, walked four and struck out 16, and he has held opponents to a .163 batting average (8-for-49).

In a corresponding move, the Twins optioned right-handed pitcher Dereck Rodriguez to Triple-A St. Paul

Rodriguez, 30, made one appearance for the Twins since being recalled May 5. He allowed one run on one hit with one walk in while recording two outs in Friday's 6-2 loss to the visiting Chicago Cubs

