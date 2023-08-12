Twins recall RHP Cole Sands

The Minnesota Twins recalled right-handed pitcher Cole Sands from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday

Since being sent down to the Saints on July 28, Sands pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings, allowing four hits, one walk and 10 strikeouts over four games. He notched one save

Advertisement

Sands, 26, has made 10 relief appearances with the Twins over three stints this season, recording a 4.50 ERA with nine walks and 14 strikeouts in 14 innings

In a corresponding move, the Twins sent left-handed pitcher Brent Headrick to St. Paul. Headrick threw 67 pitches in relief in Friday's 13-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two runs on four hits, with two walks and five strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings

Advertisement Advertisement

Headrick, 25, made his major league debut on April 19 and earned a save against the Boston Red Sox. He's 2-0 with a 6.20 ERA in 10 games in the majors

--Field Level Medi