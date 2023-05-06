Twins recall RHP Jorge Alcala, option RHP Josh Winder

The Minnesota Twins recalled right-handed pitcher Jorge Alcala from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday

Alcala made the Twins' Opening Day roster and pitched in six games in the first three weeks of April. He posted a 4.50 ERA, allowing five runs seven hits and five walks with seven strikeouts in 10 innings

Alcala, 27, was optioned to the Saints on April 21. He went 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA, surrendering one run in 4 2/3 innings, in four games for the Saints. He gave up four walks and struck out six.

The Dominican Republic native has a career record of 5-7 with a 3.50 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings over five seasons with the Twins

In a corresponding move, the Twins optioned right-hander Josh Winder to St. Paul

Winder's right shoulder strain landed him on the 15-day injured list to start the season. He appeared in one game on April 30, allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout in 2/3 of an inning pitched against the Kansas City Royals.

In two seasons with the Twins, Winder, 26, is 4-6 with a 4.92 ERA in 16 games, including 11 starts

--Field Level Media