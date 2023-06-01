The Minnesota Twins reinstated second baseman Jorge Polanco from the 10-day injured list on Thursday

Polanco, 29, landed on the IL on May 20 with a left hamstring strain.

He is batting .284 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 23 games after opening the season on the IL with a left knee injury.

The Twins optioned infielder Edouard Julien to Triple-A St. Paul

Julien, 24, is batting .210 with four homers and eight RBIs in 19 games with the Twins this season

