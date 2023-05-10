Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Twins reinstate INF Kyle Farmer from injured list

By
Field Level Media
Apr 12, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Kyle Farmer (12) drops to the ground after getting hit by a pitch in the face by the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning at Target Field.
Image: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins reinstated infielder Kyle Farmer from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday

Farmer, 32, has missed 24 games with a facial laceration after getting hit by a pitch on April 12.

He batted .308 with a homer and three RBIs during a four-game rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul.

Before sustaining his injury, Farmer was batting .226 with one homer and five RBIs in 11 games for the Twins

Minnesota optioned infielder Jose Miranda to St. Paul to clear a spot on the 26-man roster.

Miranda, 24, is hitting .220 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 35 games with the Twins this season

--Field Level Media