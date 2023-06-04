The Minnesota Twins reinstated left-handed pitcher Caleb Thielbar from the 15-day injured list on Sunday

Thielbar missed the Twins' past 29 games, last pitching May 2 in a loss to the Chicago White Sox, due to a right oblique strain. In 11 appearances this season, the 36-year-old Thielbar is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA, two walks and 10 strikeouts in 10 innings

Advertisement

In a corresponding move, the Twins put right-hander Cole Sands on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with right shoulder impingement

Sands, 25, who last pitched on May 30, has a 0.73 ERA over 12 1/3 innings. He was walked seven and struck out 13, with opponents batting .213 against him.

Advertisement Advertisement

--Field Level Media