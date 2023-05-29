The Minnesota Twins reinstated outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Royce Lewis from the injured list on Monday

Lewis is coming back from ACL surgery in June 2022. Kepler had been on the 10-day IL since May 13 with a left hamstring strain.

In corresponding moves, the Twins optioned outfielders Kyle Garlick and Matt Wallner to Triple-A Saint Paul

Lewis, 23, the Twins' No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, was batting .300 with two HRs and five RBIs before tearing his right ACL just 12 games into his major league career. He hit .333 in 10 games on his rehab assignment

Kepler, 30, is hitting .212 with six home runs, 14 RBIs and 17 runs.

The 31-year-old Garlick, who was in his second stint with the Twins this season, is batting .235 in eight games

Wallner, 25, also was in his second stint with the Twins. He is batting .368 with a homer and four RBIs in 11 games

To make room for Lewis on the 40-man roster, the Twins transferred utility player Nick Gordon to the 60-day IL. Gordon was placed on the 10-day IL with a right tibia fracture on May 19 after fouling a ball off his front leg two days prior

--Field Level Media