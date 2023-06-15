The Minnesota Twins reinstated outfielder Byron Buxton from the 10-day injured list on Thursday

Buxton, 29, has been sidelined since getting struck in the ribs with a pitch on June 1.

Advertisement

The 2022 All-Star is batting .220 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs through 50 games this season.

The Twins optioned outfielder Trevor Larnach to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding transaction

Advertisement Advertisement

Larnach, 26, is hitting .211 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 47 games this season with Minnesota.

--Field Level Media