The Minnesota Twins reinstated outfielder Byron Buxton from the 10-day injured list on Thursday
Buxton, 29, has been sidelined since getting struck in the ribs with a pitch on June 1.
The 2022 All-Star is batting .220 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs through 50 games this season.
The Twins optioned outfielder Trevor Larnach to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding transaction
Larnach, 26, is hitting .211 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 47 games this season with Minnesota.
--Field Level Media