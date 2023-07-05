Twins reinstate RHP Cole Sands from injured list

The Minnesota Twins reinstated right-hander Cole Sands from the 15-day injured list on Wednesday

Sands was sidelined with a right shoulder impingement and has not pitched for the Twins since May 30

Advertisement

He tossed three scoreless innings over two games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul.

Sands, 25, has no decisions and a 0.73 ERA in seven relief appearances this season for Minnesota.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Twins optioned right-hander Josh Winder to St. Paul in a corresponding move

Winder, 26, is 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA in four appearances out of the Minnesota bullpen this season.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media