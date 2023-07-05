Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Twins reinstate RHP Cole Sands from injured list

By
Field Level Media
May 22, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Cole Sands (77) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Target Field.
Image: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins reinstated right-hander Cole Sands from the 15-day injured list on Wednesday

Sands was sidelined with a right shoulder impingement and has not pitched for the Twins since May 30

He tossed three scoreless innings over two games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul.

Sands, 25, has no decisions and a 0.73 ERA in seven relief appearances this season for Minnesota.

The Twins optioned right-hander Josh Winder to St. Paul in a corresponding move

Winder, 26, is 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA in four appearances out of the Minnesota bullpen this season.

--Field Level Media