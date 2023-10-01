MLB

Twins reinstate RHP Jorge Alcala from rehab assignment

May 14, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Alcala (66) closes the game in the ninth against the Chicago Cubs at Target Field.
Image: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins announced Sunday that they have reinstated right-handed pitcher Jorge Alcala from his rebab assignment.

To make room, the Twins put left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel on the 15-day injured list because of a right calf strain.

The Twins also designated outfielder Gilberto Celestino for release or assignment.

Alcala, coming off the 60-day IL and originally placed on the 15-day IL in May with a right forearm extensor muscle strain, appeared in five games on rehab assignment with three minor league clubs in September.

The 28-year-old allowed two runs on four hits in six innings pitched with one walk and 10 strikeouts over stints with Low-A Fort Myers, Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul.

In 10 major league appearances this season (none since May 14), Alcala notched a 6.46 ERA with 12 strikeouts and eight walks.

Keuchel, 35, has nine appearances with six starts this season, going 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA over 35 innings.

Celestino, 24, has a career batting average of .222 with four home runs and 27 RBIs in 370 at-bats.

—Field Level Media