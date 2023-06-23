Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Twins reinstate RHP Kenta Maeda from injured list

Field Level Media
Apr 10, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Target Field.
Image: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda was reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the host Detroit Tigers

Maeda (0-4, 9.00 ERA) was sidelined with a right triceps strain since he left a start on April 26, when he surrendered 10 runs in three-plus innings against the New York Yankees.

Maeda made four minor league rehab appearances, most recently on June 16. He pitched 4 1/3 innings for Triple-A Saint Paul and gave up just one run and two hits, though he also issued four walks during the 81-pitch stint.

Maeda missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. His last victory came Aug. 14, 2021, against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"I guess the next step would be to get a win in the big leagues," Maeda said. "That would perfect everything. ... To get that first win is huge, and just to be able to pitch well in the big leagues, I think that goes a long way for the rest of the season."

Maeda, 35, is 59-45 with a 3.98 ERA in 173 career games (139 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2016-19) and Twins

Also on Friday, the Twins optioned right-hander Oliver Ortega to Saint Paul

Ortega, 26, allowed two runs on one hit in one inning in a no-decision against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media