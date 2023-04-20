Twins RHP Kenta Maeda departs after line drive to ankle

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda left Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox at the end of the second inning after being hit in the left leg by a Jarren Duran line drive

Maeda was able to get to the ball and throw to first base for the final out of the inning, but dropped to the grass in front of the mound where he was assisted by the team medical staff before walking off the field.

The exit velocity on Duran's line drive was recorded at 111 mph.

According to the Twins, Maeda was diagnosed with a left ankle contusion and was undergoing X-rays

Maeda surrendered a solo home run to Alex Verdugo in the first inning. It was the only hit he allowed in his two innings. Maeda was making just his third start since undergoing Tommy John surgery that cost him the entire 2022 season.

Maeda was replaced by Emilio Pagan in the third inning, with the right-hander getting roughed up for six runs on seven hits in frame as the Red Sox sent 10 batters to the plate.

