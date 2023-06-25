Twins score 3 in 10th to defeat Tigers

Royce Lewis drove home the go-ahead run during a three-run 10th inning as the visiting Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Sunday

Lewis had three hits and scored two runs along with his RBI. Donovan Solano hit a two-run homer for the Twins, who have won four of their last five games

Minnesota starter Bailey Ober gave up three runs and five hits and struck out eight in six innings. Griffin Jax (4-6) tossed an inning of scoreless relief to pick up the win. Jhoan Duran got the last three outs for his 11th save.

Zach McKinstry drove in two runs for Detroit. Tigers starter Michael Lorenzen gave up two runs and seven hits in five innings

Lewis led off the 10th inning against Brendan White (1-1) with an infield single as ghost runner Carlos Correa came around to score. After a sacrifice, Willi Castro lined a single to knock in Lewis. Christian

Vazquez drove home Castro with a two-out single.

Vasquez started off Minnesota's two-run third with a single. He advanced to third on a pair of long flyouts before Solano smashed a 420-foot blast over the left-center field wall.

The Twins' lead didn't last long. Matt Vierling led off the bottom of the inning with a single. Jake Rogers followed with a double and Vierling stopped at third. One out later, McKinstry doubled to right to bring home both runners. Kerry Carpenter gave Detroit a 3-2 lead with a two-out single to right that knocked in McKinstry

Ober got stronger as he got deeper into his start. He struck out the side in the fifth.

Detroit had two baserunners on in the seventh but Brent Headrick struck out pinch-hitter Zack Short to keep it a one-run game.

An unearned run allowed the Twins to tie it in the eighth. Lewis walked with two outs and pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers singled. Castro then hit a grounder to third baseman Nick Maton, who made a wild throw that allowed Lewis to score from second base

With two out in the ninth, Detroit's Alex Lange walked Edouard Julien and Solano. Correa then lined out to left.

--Field Level Media