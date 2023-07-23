Twins show up late, slip past White Sox for sweep

Ryan Jeffers singled in Kyle Farmer from third base with two out in the bottom of the 12th inning as the Minnesota Twins rallied to complete a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 5-4 victory on Sunday at Minneapolis

Jeffers, who finished with three hits, lined a 1-1 fastball by Chicago reliever Jesse Scholtens (1-3) into right field for Minnesota's seventh walk-off victory of the season.

Emilio Pagan (5-1) pitched a hitless 12th to pick up the win for the Twins, who scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to send the game into extra innings. Matt Wallner and Alex Kirilloff each added two hits for the Twins, who improved to 8-2 since the All-Star break

Zach Remillard had two hits including his first major league home run and drove in two runs and Eloy Jimenez also homered for Chicago which finished 3-6 on a nine-game road trip that included stops at Atlanta and the New York Mets.

Oscar Colas went 3-for-5 with a run scored and also threw out a runner at home plate for the White Sox and Tim Anderson added two hits including an RBI double in the 10th

Trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Twins rallied to tie it against reliever Kendall Graveman. Wallner led off with a walk and advanced to second on a single by Jeffers. Pinch-hitter Willi Castro had an RBI double into the gap in left-center. Carlos Correa followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in Jeffers and Alex Kirilloff then drove in Castro with an opposite-field double down the left field line to tie it

Chicago regained the lead 4-3 in the 10th on Anderson's two-out double off reliever Jhoan Duran. The Twins tied it again on a sacrifice fly to shallow right by Farmer

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Jimenez led off with his 13th home run of the season, a 414-foot drive to left.

Remillard made it 2-0 leading off the third with his first big league homer, a 418-foot drive to left-center.

The White Sox increased the lead to 3-0 in the fifth when Colas blooped a single to center, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Jeffers and scored on a single by Remillard

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito, the object of trade rumors, allowed six hits and three walks over five shutout innings. He struck out nine including the 1,000th of his career

--Field Level Media