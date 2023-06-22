Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Twins sign LHP Dallas Keuchel to minor league deal

By
Field Level Media
Sep 2, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park.
Image: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins signed 2015 Cy Young winner and two-time All-Star Dallas Keuchel to a minor league contract on Thursday

Keuchel, 35, started 14 games for three teams in 2022 - the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. He went 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA.

"We're glad to have him in the organization and to give him an opportunity to go out there and pitch and show all the things that he's been working on," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said

Keuchel has been working with Driveline Baseball and has increased his velocity from 87.2 to 89 mph from last year, among other metrics.

Keuchel is 101-91 with a 3.98 ERA in 268 career appearances (257 starts) with five teams, most notably the Houston Astros (2012-18), with whom Keuchel won the AL Cy Young. He went 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA in 2015.

--Field Level Media