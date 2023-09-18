Twins SS Carlos Correa (foot) exits game vs. Reds

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa left Monday night's game against the host Cincinnati Reds after one inning after aggravating plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Correa, a two-time All-Star, had to go into shallow left field to catch a popup in the bottom of the first, and former Reds infielder Kyle Farmer pinch-hit for him with one out in the top of the second.

Advertisement

A career .272 hitter, Correa is at .230 this season. He has 18 home runs, 65 RBIs and 60 runs.

Over the weekend, Correa said he has been dealing with pain from the injury for four months, the Star Tribune reported.

Advertisement Advertisement

Correa is in his second season with the Twins after spending the first seven of his major league career with the Houston Astros, who drafted him with the first overall pick in 2012. He was named American League Rookie of the Year in 2015 and finished fifth in the MVP voting in 2021, when he won his only Gold Glove Award.

The Twins entered Monday sitting atop the AL Central at 79-71. Their magic number to clinch the division is five.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media