NFL

Two fights result in release of Titans starting RT Jamarco Jones

By
Field Level Media
July 26, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (73) lines up against Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) to run through drills during the first day of training camp at the practice facility St. Thomas Sports Park.
Image: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans right tackle Jamarco Jones went from first team to unemployed on Thursday after instigating a second fight at practice this week

"We don't want to practice like that," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "We talk all the time about being competitive and going to that line, and certainly not going to do anything that hurts the team. We don't want to see that.

Two days after being ejected from practice for fighting with high-paid defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, Jones drilled linebacker Chance Campbell with a crackback block that Vrabel said would have easily been a penalty if it happened in a game

In response to the block, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair shouted at Jones and went facemask-to-facemask before teammates separated them

Right tackle is again a trouble spot for the Titans, where 10th-year veteran Chris Hubbard finished practice with the first team

Planned starter Nicholas Petit-Frere is serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL gambling policy, and guard-tackle Dillon Radunz is on the physically unable to perform list

