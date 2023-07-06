Two-homer inning leads Dodgers past Pirates

J.D. Martinez and David Peralta hit home runs in a span of three pitches as the Los Angeles Dodgers hung on for a 6-4 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday

Martinez belted a three-run home run in the fifth inning and Peralta added a solo shot one batter later as the Dodgers came back from an early 4-0 deficit. Los Angeles is now 5-5 since June 25 and 3-3 against Pittsburgh this season enter the finale of a four-game series on Thursday

Dodgers right-hander Ryan Brasier entered in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and no outs, and he escaped without allowing a run. Fellow righty Daniel Hudson loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth but also wriggled out of the jam to earn his first save

Los Angeles rookie right-hander Bobby Miller (5-1) gave up four runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski homered for the Pirates, who lost for the fourth time in their past five games. Suwinski struck out against Hudson to end the game

The Pirates appeared to be in control early, getting a first-inning solo home run from Reynolds, his first long ball since returning from the injured list on Sunday and just his second since May 27. Pittsburgh made it 4-0 in the fourth on Suwinski's three-run blast, his second homer in two nights

The Dodgers cut the lead in half in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Jason Heyward and an RBI single from Miguel Rojas

In the fifth, Los Angeles' Will Smith and Max Muncy drew one-out walks against right-hander Roansy Contreras (3-7) before Martinez homered to left-center, his first hit in four games. Peralta then lifted a Contreras pitch just inside the right field foul pole for a 6-4 advantage.

The Pirates loaded the bases to start the seventh with a single and two walks against Dodgers right-hander Phil Bickford. Brasier came on to get Reynolds and Henry Davis on lineouts before Carlos Santana popped out to end the threat

Dodgers left-hander Caleb Ferguson had three strikeouts in the eighth inning before Hudson loaded the bases on a double and two walks in the ninth. Hudson then retired Davis on a strikeout, Santana on a flyout and Suwinski on a strikeout when he could not check his swing

--Field Level Media