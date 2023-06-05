Major League Baseball suspended two minor league players on Monday for testing positive for performance-enhancing substances in violation of the Joint Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
Los Angeles Angels pitching prospect Darlin Francia, who is on the roster of the Arizona Complex League Angels, received a 56-game suspension after testing positive for Stanozolol
Pitcher Leonardo Taveras of the High-A Peoria Chiefs, the St. Louis Cardinals' affiliate, received an 80-game suspension for a positive test for Clomiphene
Both suspensions are without pay.
--Field Level Media