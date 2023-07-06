Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Two-time Stanley Cup winner Patric Hornqvist retires

By
Field Level Media
Dec 1, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) reacts during the second period against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.
Image: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time Stanley Cup winner Patric Hornqvist announced his retirement after 15 seasons with three teams.

The 36-year-old Swedish forward had a goal and two assists in 22 games with the Florida Panthers in 2022-23

"I've been in this bubble since I started to play as a kid, hockey has been a huge part of my life so of course it's a difficult decision to make," Hornqvist said Wednesday, per Sportsblade. "It will be a big transition, but it feels good now, I'm looking forward to the rest of my life. It's the most important thing."

Hornqvist played his last game on Dec. 3 at Seattle. He sustained his second concussion in a month and sat out the remainder of the season.

"I'm feeling fine now and hopefully I have many fine years ahead of me, and with my history of injuries I don't want to risk any future harm," he said.

Selected by Nashville with the final pick (230th) of the 2005 NHL Draft, Hornqvist recorded 543 points (264 goals, 279 assists) in 901 games with the Predators (2008-14), Pittsburgh Penguins (2014-20) and Panthers

Hornqvist added 53 points (28 goals, 25 assists) in 106 postseason games and won back-to-back championships with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017, scoring the Cup-clinching goal in Game 6 against Nashville in 2017.

--Field Level Media