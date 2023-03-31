Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Ty France's three-run shot lifts Mariners over Guardians

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 30, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.
Mar 30, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.
Image: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France hit an opposite-field, three-run homer with one out in the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners opened the season with a 3-0 victory against the visiting Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night

Watch
Worst Darkness Retreats of the Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ohtani has the WBC, but will Mike Trout ever lead the Angels to a championship? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 2:26PM
Is Rodney Terry the right head coach for Texas Men's Basketball? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 12:53PM

Seattle's Paul Sewald (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and fellow right-hander Andres Munoz worked the ninth for the save, getting Josh Bell to ground out with two runners on to end the game.

Advertisement

Cleveland's James Karinchak (0-1) got two quick strikes on J.P. Crawford leading off the bottom of the eighth before being called for a pitch-clock violation. That seemed to unnerve Karinchak, whose next pitch sailed to the backstop.

On a 3-2 pitch, Crawford checked his swing and plate umpire Mark Carlson checked with third base ump Brennan Miller to see if Crawford swung. Miller ruled Crawford hadn't, giving him a base on balls. Guardians manager Terry Francona argued to no avail that Crawford had fouled off the pitch, and replays showed it was a foul ball

Top Image
Tout Image
Foldable Camping Cot

Foldable Camping Cot

Adjustable and portable
Set the backrest to any position to fit your needs so you can relax out under the sun this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After Julio Rodriguez flied out, Kolten Wong was hit by a pitch. France then hit a 1-1 offering down the right field line and just over the fence. France, who also doubled, finished 3-for-4.

The starting pitchers, Cleveland's Shane Bieber and Seattle's Luis Castillo, battled through six scoreless innings.

Advertisement

Castillo allowed one hit and no walks while striking out six.

The Mariners had one hit in each inning against Bieber's but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position against him and stranded four at third base. Bieber didn't walk a batter and fanned three

Advertisement

Castillo retired the side in order in the first two innings before Will Brennan led off the third with a liner back to the mound. The ball appeared to glance off Castillo's pitching hand before grazing the right side of his head and then rolling behind second base for an infield single.

Mariners manager Scott Servais and the training staff hurried to the mound to check on Castillo, who threw a couple of warmup pitches and then gave a thumbs-up

Advertisement

Bieber got a scare of his own in the fourth inning as Cal Raleigh hit a one-hopper off the pitcher's left heel that caromed toward third base for an infield single. Francona and the Guardians' trainer came to the mound even though Bieber tried to wave them off. The right-hander continued

The game time was 2:14.

--Field Level Media