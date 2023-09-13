Tyler Freeman's key hit sends Guardians past Giants

Tyler Freeman broke a tie with a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning, Cal Quantrill limited the San Francisco Giants to one run through six and the visiting Cleveland Guardians evened their three-game interleague series with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday.

Quantrill, a former Stanford star making his first start in San Francisco, combined with three relievers on a six-hitter while ending the Giants' four-game winning streak.

After a solo home run from the Giants' Blake Sabol, his 13th of the season, offset Kole Calhoun's first-inning RBI groundout, the Guardians pushed across the difference-making runs in the sixth.

With a runner on first and two out against Giants starter Sean Manaea (5-6), David Fry was hit by a pitch before first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr.'s error loaded the bases. Manaea was then pulled in favor of Ryan Walker.

Freeman lashed Walker's first pitch into center field, scoring Josh Naylor and Fry to give Cleveland a 3-1 lead.

Quantrill (3-6) worked a scoreless bottom of the sixth before calling it a night, charged with one run in six innings. He allowed five hits and three walks while striking out two.

Reynaldo Lopez and Trevor Stephan worked a scoreless inning apiece before closer Emmanuel Clase retired the Giants in order in the ninth for his 40th save.

The loss prevented San Francisco (74-71) from gaining ground in the National League wild-card race. The Giants remain 1 1/2 games out of the final spot, currently held by the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-70).

Faced with the prospect of falling 10 games under .500 for the first time this season, the Guardians (69-77) needed just four hits — all singles — to snap a three-game losing streak. Jose Ramirez had two of the four hits.

Brandon Crawford's third-inning double and Sabol' homer were San Francisco's only extra-base hits.

Making his first start since May 10, Manaea was charged with three run, one earned, in 5 2/3 innings. He limited the Guardians to two hits and two walks while striking out five.

—Field Level Media