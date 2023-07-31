Tyler Glasnow shines as Rays beat slumping Yankees

Tyler Glasnow pitched seven sharp innings and the Tampa Bay Rays hit four homers in a 5-1 victory over the host New York Yankees on Monday night

The Rays won for the third time in four games and beat the Yankees for the fifth time in eight meetings this year. Tampa Bay ended July at 8-16 and sent New York to its 13th loss in 20 games

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer three batters in against New York spot starter Jhony Brito (4-5). Wander Franco hit a solo homer in the third before Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe hit solo shots in the fourth

Glasnow (5-3) allowed a solo homer to former Ray Jake Bauers among three hits and completed seven innings for the third straight start. The right-hander struck out eight and issued two walks in a 94-pitch outing

Glasnow won consecutive starts for the second time this season and won his third straight decision since a four-start winless stretch from June 20 to July 7

The right-hander helped the Rays win after Aaron Civale was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians to boost a rotation missing Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen due to season-ending injuries

Brito was a late replacement for Domingo German. The Yankees said German was scratched due to discomfort in his armpit

German ended up coming in relief and allowed two hits in five shutout innings after Brito allowed five runs on six hits in four innings

Bauers hit an 0-2 pitch into the Yankee bullpen in right-center in the second, but Franco answered with a blast in the third. Paredes homered into the first row of the left field seats, and Josh Lowe blasted a 1-1 pitch onto the netting above Monument Park in center for a 5-1 lead in the fourth for the Rays

Robert Stephenson struck out two in the eighth and Pete Fairbanks completed the three-hitter with two more strikeouts in the ninth after walking Aaron Judge to start the inning

