Tyler Toffoli's OT goal propels Flames past Canucks

Tyler Toffoli scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, as the Calgary Flames continue their playoff push by rallying for a thrilling 5-4 win over the host Vancouver Canucks on Friday

Calgary never led in the game until Toffoli's winner 3:27 into overtime, but they came back to tie the score three times, including Jonathan Huberdeau's late third-period goal to set the stage for the extra session.

Advertisement

This was a must-win for the Flames, who are battling Winnipeg for the final wild-card spot in the West. Winnipeg also played Friday, crushing Detroit 6-2 and now have a two-point lead over the Flames (35-26-15, 85 points

Troy Stecher had a goal and an assist and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom picked up the win but struggled early, allowing four goals on 20 shots overall.

G/O Media may get a commission 42% Off Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV Incredible visuals

This smart TV has access to a wide array of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, has 4K visuals for a stunning picture, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote too. Buy for $260 from Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Elias Pettersson, with his 36th of the season, Conor Garland, Aidan McDonough, and Anthony Beauvillier scored for Vancouver (34-34-7, 75 points). Thatcher Demko turned aside 36 shots and was the Canucks' best player on the ice for much of the game as Calgary outshot them 41-20

Garland opened the scoring, stealing the puck at his own blue line for an unassisted goal at 8:30 of the first period.

Advertisement

The teams exploded for six goals in the second period in which Calgary outshot the Canucks 15-6. But Demko made a couple of clutch saves, robbing Mikael Backlund with a glove save and stopping Huberdeau on a penalty shot

Pettersson scored just 36 seconds into the second on the power play to give Vancouver a two-goal lead.

Advertisement

Toffoli scored his team-leading 32nd goal at 2:55 of the second to cut Vancouver's lead to 2-1.

The Flames drew even at 2-2 at 9:00 of the second when Backlund made a nifty pass across the top of the crease to Coleman, who shot high but McDonough restored Vancouver's one-goal lead 3-2 with his first NHL goal at 12:12

Advertisement

They traded goals just 14 seconds apart late in the second to give the Canucks a 4-3 lead

Huberdeau scored with just over three minutes left in the third period on the power play to make it 4-4 and send it into overtime.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media