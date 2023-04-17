Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Tyrese Maxey, Sixers take 2-0 lead in series vs. Nets

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) during the second quarter in game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
Apr 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) during the second quarter in game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrese Maxey hit six 3-pointers and scored 33 points to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers to a 96-84 victory and a 2-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Monday

Watch
Stop dunking! Giannis' injury could've been prevented | Andy Reacts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How Joshua Malina landed his role on Sports Night | (Being friends with Aaron Sorkin didn't hurt)
7 hours ago
Where is the money the NFL promised to Black-owned businesses? | The SEO Show
Wednesday 6:12PM

Game 3 will be Thursday in Brooklyn.

Joel Embiid added 20 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots, and Tobias Harris had 20 points and 12 rebounds. James Harden chipped in with eight points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Advertisement

Leading 85-78 in the fourth quarter, Embiid threw down a dunk and followed with a tough turnaround jumper for an 89-78 advantage with 2:35 left.

Cameron Johnson led the Nets with 28 points, while Mikal Bridges added 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie finished with 12 points

Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet
49% off
Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet

Luxury bidet
This bidet has all of the features: heated seat, adjustable nozzle, self-cleaning, and a nightlight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bridges' jumper had pulled the Nets within 85-78 with 3:34 left

Philadelphia took a 76-68 lead with 7:30 remaining in the fourth quarter when Harris drove to the basket and scored.

Advertisement

Seth Curry knocked down a 3-pointer on Brooklyn's next trip to quickly close within five.

Moments later, Maxey's trey put the Sixers ahead 83-73, but Royce O'Neale came right back with a 3-pointer with 4:29 left to cut the deficit to seven.

Advertisement

The Nets went ahead 43-35 in the second quarter when O'Neale dropped in a 3-pointer from the wing with 3:57 left. After an empty Sixers possession, Johnson capped a 14-3 run with a dunk and a 10-point advantage

Maxey hit a deep trey and the Sixers closed within 47-42 with about one minute remaining.

Advertisement

The Nets led 49-44 at halftime thanks in large part to Johnson's 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting

Maxey kept the Sixers close with 15, while Embiid pulled down 15 rebounds.

The Sixers came out hot from 3-point territory in the third and took a 64-56 lead with 6:06 left after consecutive treys from Harden and Harris.

Advertisement

Philadelphia held a 68-63 advantage at the end of the third.

--Field Level Media